Chairman Tom Powell with members of the Monkton Leek, Vegetable and Floral society

The long-running Monkon Leek, Vegetable and Flower show will be opened by the mayor of South Tyneside at 6.30am on August 31 in Monkton village, Hebburn and will run until Monday, September 2 at 5pm.

The standard is set to be as high as ever, as green-fingered residents once again prove they know their onions, leeks, carrots and parsnips, with 48 different vegetable and flower categories, and organisers expecting more than 300 entries.

The show is held by the Monkton Leek, Vegetable and Floral Society, which was founded in 1863, making it one of one of the oldest horticultural societies in the UK.

Dating back to the Victorian era, the leek show is one of the last remaining agricultural club shows in the North East and is still widely supported by the local community today.

Tom Powell, who has been chairman of the show for 20 years, said: “It’s certainly one of the last agricultural club shows in the North East and possibly in the country. We’re trying very hard to keep the tradition going. It’s still very well supported by the local community.”

He added: “We’re looking forward to it and expect it to be as popular as ever. The weather never quite suits but at the end of the day the bench is always full.”

The show takes place as part of the annual Monkton Festival, which kicks off at the Lord Nelson pub on Monkton Lane on Saturday, August 24 with live bands and family entertainment, organised by landlady, Lesley Huntley.

A fundraising event will follow on the Sunday 25 for Cancer Connections with stalls from 11am - 3pm.

On Wednesday, August 28 the local NHS engagement board will be on hand to offer residents between the ages of 40 and 70 a free health check and provide information about future plans for healthcare in the area.