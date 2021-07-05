Fancy a job in the travel industry? Hays Travel is taking on apprentices, and this is how you can apply

The UK’s largest independent travel agent is recruiting new apprentice travel consultants for branches around the UK and roles in its Sunderland HQ.

The new recruits will gain nationally recognised qualifications and earn a salary while they learn on the job.

Hays Travel is also promising successful applicants job security on completion of the scheme and the chance of career progression and development with the firm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hays Travel head office in Keel Square, Sunderland.

Apprentices will also be able to enjoy working as part of a team and take part in social events and activities.

The company is looking for people who are passionate about travel and a post announcing the apprenticeships on the Hays Travel Facebook page has already attracted huge interest.

It said: “We have some amazing opportunities to join our award-winning apprenticeship programme in our retail branches nationwide or our head office based in Sunderland!

Hays Travel is looking for apprentices to work in its head office in Sunderland's Keel Square as well as its nationwide branches.

"Come and join the UK's largest independent travel agent.”

It comes as the travel and tourism industry has started to open up following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The Government is using a traffic light system to determine the quarantine and testing requirements for returning travellers from destinations abroad.

Green means no quarantine and one post-arrival test, amber means a 10-day quarantine at home and two post-arrival tests, while red means hotel quarantine costing £1,750 for solo travellers.

To apply visit: https://careers.haystravel.co.uk/apprenticeships/apply

You can subscribe to this website and enjoy unlimited access to local news, information and puzzles online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.