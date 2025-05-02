Fantastic photos of people enjoying sizzling fun in the sun in the hottest start to May on record

Summer certainly seems to have arrived early this year and people have been out and about this week enjoying the warm sunny weather.

With temperatures peaking in the mid twenties, it has been around 10 degrees warmer on Wearside and Tyneside than you would normally expect at this time of spring.

On Wednesday (April 30) the Met Office confirmed April has been then sunniest on record which was then followed up yesterday, May 1, with confirmation that the first day of May was the hottest on record with the mercury hitting 29.3 degrees Celsius in Kew Gardens.

In scenes more akin to the Costas, people have been flocking to the region’s beaches to sunbathe, swim in the sea and enjoy a range of beach sports - and we’ve caught it all on camera.

Checkout these 12 fantastic photographs of people enjoying fun in the sun.

People have been out and about enjoying the warm sunny weather.

1. Heatwave hits Wearside and Tyneside

People have been out and about enjoying the warm sunny weather. | SN Photo: SN

People enjoying an ice cream in the sun at Seaburn.

2. Vanilla or chocolate?

People enjoying an ice cream in the sun at Seaburn. | sn

People enjoying a walk in the sun along the promenade at Seaburn Beach.

3. Time for a stroll

People enjoying a walk in the sun along the promenade at Seaburn Beach. | sn

People flocked to the beaches at Sunderland and South Shields.

4. Time to hit the beach

People flocked to the beaches at Sunderland and South Shields. | sn

