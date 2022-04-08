Fatboy Slim: meet the man behind the DJ in new documentary ahead of the 20th Anniversary of his first Big Beach Boutique show
Music star Norman Cook - aka Fatboy Slim - has a global reputation as an international DJ, musician and record producer.
And who better to find out more about the man behind the DJ than his local TV crew - Latest TV - ahead of his summer of shows.
The company has followed his work and career closely including meeting him at Hove Lagoon, where he’s often serving coffee and having a chat with his customers.
This short film provides a glimpse into Norman’s life and work in Brighton over the years, as well as his previous Big Beach Boutique show and concerts at the Amex stadium.
This year sees the return of his epic beach gig on Brighton Seafront on 22 July.
