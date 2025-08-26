Film duo have high hopes for new studio

Connor Langley and Michael Lambert of Red Stamp Productions.

Award-winning film makers in South Tyneside have created a new studio in the borough.

Red Stamp Productions have created a purpose-built post-production facility at the firm’s base in Beach Road, South Shields, aiming offer a range of state of the art services to producers, filmmakers, and agencies in the region and across the UK.

The firm since it was founded by Connor Langley and Michael Lambert and Red Stamp Post was created with the help of a £30,000 grant from Innovate UK and support from South Tyneside Council.

The duo aim to fill what they say is a widening industry gap in the industry with purpose-built facility in the North East offering professional grade post services with a team comprising entirely of local talent.

The new Red Stamp Post editing suite.

Connor said: “We’re committed to telling stories we love from the North East to help create a thriving film production industry here.”

Michael added: “This venture aims to champion and employ young filmmakers and crew.”

The new studio provides a post-production suite equipped with three colour accurate monitors and specialist equipment, surround sound mixing capability, an isolated booth for single-voice dialogue and narration work and four-seat cinema viewing room for client screenings.

The founders, both born and raised in the North East, are fiercely proud of their roots and their vision for the new facility – as well as using it for their own material – is also to open the door to other people and firms looking for somewhere in the region to work on their films.

Connor said: “It’s about identity, resilience, and shifting the balance of creative power.

“You shouldn’t have to move to London to finish your film. You shouldn’t have to trade your hometown for a postcode. We’re here to build a space that proves you can do it all, and do it well, from right here.”

The duo believe the North East itself is a unique selling point.

Connor added: “The region has castles, beaches, and moors, it's ideal for on-location shoots, with the added bonus of fresh sea air and the absence of London rent prices.”

The firm is already supporting everything from British Film Institute films to no budget indie projects and say their flexible pricing model means that projects with limited resources can still access world class tools, and grassroots filmmakers are upskilling alongside major productions.

Michael said: “The big jobs support the small ones. If you’ve got talent and a good story, we’ll find a way to make it work.”

The firm says their new facility aims to offer hands-on learning for local filmmakers, operate an ‘open door’ policy to anyone with a good idea and the drive to make it and championing regional talent and the work they produce – with a ‘human touch”.

Having graduated from Sunderland University, Connor had to leave the region to gain experience and get a toehold in the TV and film production industry.

He said: “One of the things we’re really passionate about is creating opportunities for people in the North East people that we didn’t have.”