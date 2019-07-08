Fire brigade called to van blaze in South Shields street

Huge plumes of smoke could be seen in a South Shields street following reports of a van on fire in the town.

By Debra Fox
Monday, 08 July, 2019, 08:19

Firefighters were called to Beaconside, South Shields, at around 7.40am on Monday, July 8, to the van on fire.

A witness, who did not wish to be named, said that crews arrived on scene quickly to deal with the blaze, which is now out.

Video footage sent in to the Gazette show plumes of black smoke billowing from the white van.

