Fire services launched water safety campaign this winter

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service Don't Drink and Drown Campaign

TWFRS Don’t Drink and Drown campaign aims to raise awareness about being safe by water after consuming alcohol.

TWFRS were joined by members of South Shields Volunteer Lifeguard Club, North Sea Volunteer Lifeguards and the RLSS UK Northumberland and Durham Branch as they handed out vital water safety advice.

Amongst the team of volunteers was serving Firefighter and Crew Manager Dave Irwin. Dave tragically lost his son, Ross, in December 2016 aged just 22 years old after he had been on a Christmas night out with work friends.

It’s believed that Ross lost his footing on the water’s edge along the riverbank after telling his friends he was going to get a taxi home. Since Ross’s death, Dave and his family have become passionate about water safety campaigning and have even managed to install lifesaving throw-line equipment along sections of the River Wear

Dave said: “I know that nothing we can do will ever bring Ross back to us after that fateful night. But if we manage to help just one person with our water safety advice and save their family heartache this Christmas then it will be a worthwhile campaign.

"If people are able to remember one vital message this festive season it would be please avoid all rivers, lakes, and waterways after your night out.”

For more information on the Don’t Drink and Drown campaign visit the Don’t Drink and Drown webpage.

