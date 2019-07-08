Firefighters called to bush blaze in South Shields park after suspected arson attack
Firefighters were called to a South Shields park after bushes were spotted ablaze.
By The Newsroom
Monday, 08 July, 2019, 18:58
A team from South Shields Community Fire Station were alerted to the incident in North Marine Park at 5.32pm today, Monday, July 8, after a series of calls were made to Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
It is believed an area of bushes near to Haven Point leisure centre were set on fire maliciously, with two hose reels used to put out the fire.