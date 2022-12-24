Firefighters spend more than an hour tackling house fire in South Shields's Seton Avenue

The fire took place on Saturday, December 24, at a property in Seton Avenue.

A spokeswoman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a fire in South Shields at 1.06am. Three fire engines were sent, two from South Shields and one from Hebburn Fire Station.

"Two hose reels, four breathing apparatus and two ventilation fans were used to extinguish the fire and disperse the smoke.

The aftermath of a fire in Seton Avenue, South Shields, on Saturday.

"The fire was extinguished at 2.10am.”

The North East Ambulance Service also attended the blaze.

A spokesman said: “We received a call at 01.08am to attend a house fire in South Shields. We dispatched a paramedic crew and two hazardous area response team crews.”

Northumbria Police have been contacted for further details.

Neighbour John Thomson.

Neighbours have spoken about what they witnessed.

John Thomson, 69, who lives over the road from the blaze, said: “I got up to go to the toilet at around 1.30am and saw flashing blue lights coming through the window.

"I could see fire engines, the police, ambulances and an incident van.

"I came outside and there was a lot of smoke but I couldn’t see any flames. I know the person who lives in the house.”

Another neighbour, who asked not to be named, added: “I woke up when I heard a banging noise.

"It sounded like two cars crashing together.

"I looked out of the window and the street was black with smoke.

