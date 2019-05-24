Firefighters tackle blaze at landmark Whitburn Lodge

Firefighters have tackled a blaze at Whitburn Lodge.

Crews from South Shields and Marley Park were called to the building on Mill Lane at around 7.20pm today.

Firefighters left the scene just after 8pm. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

A spokeswoman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called at 7.20pm to a fire at Whitburn Lodge.

"Two engines from South Shields attended, along with an operation support unit crewed by firefighters from Hebburn and a pump from Marley Park Fire Station also attended.

"Crews left the incident just after 8pm."

The building has stood empty for a number of years, after closing its doors to pub customers back in 2012.

Since then it has fallen into a state of disrepair, having been targeted by vandals and used by drug dealers to grow 600 cannabis plants since.

In December 2018 it was put up for sale after its owners’ plans to turn it into an events and wedding venue failed to become a reality.

The plot, which stretches over 2.4 acres and is made up of Hope House, dates back to the 18th century, and a 19th century property, which was used as a colliery managers’ office until it was converted into a pub during the 20th century after the closure of the colliery in the 1960s.

But in January the building was taken off the market and an application to knock it down was withdrawn leading to questions being asked over its future.

