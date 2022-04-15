Fish and chips and a go on the waltzers - a cracking South Shields Good Friday

Queues formed early outside chippies across South Tyneside today, Friday April 15, as families clamoured to get their hands on their favourite Easter treat.

The early sunshine may have given way to sea mist but that didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of hundreds of people eager to tuck in.

And unsurprisingly, Ocean Road, with its selection of takeaways, was where most people headed for.

Neil McLoram and Moira Topping were taking the opportunity to enjoy a break from wedding plans.

The Washington couple, who were out with 13-year-old Lewis, are due to tie the knot in seven weeks time and struggling to find some time for themselves.

Neil, 47, said: “It has been hectic with all the preparations for the wedding, so thought ’It’s 14 degrees, get a T-shirt on and get out’.”

Moira, 42, was in doubt about which chip shop was top of the list, despite the wait, adding: “We have just come for a nice day out and fish and chips from Colmans – it has to be Colmans.”

Tom and Michaela Atkinson along with Heidi, five, and Joe ,16, wait for Good Friday fish and chips at Colmans.

Stuart Culley, 44, from East Boldon, was waiting for a bulk order after being sent down to Ocean Road by the in-laws: “The family live on the Low Top, so I’ve been sent down to collect an order for seven,” he said.

"We always have fish and chips on Food Friday, but not always from Colman’s – last year it was from Daniella’s in East Boldon.”

Tasty treats weren’t the only thing attracting people to South Shields today – the Ocean Beach amusement park was heaving with happy families.

Graeme Halling and four-year-old Sophie Halling from Harton enjoy Good Friday at the fair

Ryan Lynch, 31, had made the trip back from the home he shares with partner Danielle Brockley, 34, in Manchester to introduce baby Jack to a family tradition.

"I used to come down here, then I used to work here, so it’s nice to come back and see some familiar faces,” he said.