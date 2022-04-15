Fish and chips on Good Friday - 13 pictures of a great South Shields tradition

Queues started early and we were there to capture the scenes.
1. Waiting in line
Queues outsid Colman's Cafe, Ocean Road
2. In the bag
Gemma Larkin and 11-year-old Leo Gibson ,from Boldon, take home Good Friday fish and chips from The Red Hut cafe, Ocean Road
3. Not long now
Crowds queued down Ocean Road waiting for their Good Friday fish and chips.
4. Altogether like the folks of Shields
(from left) Noah Ratib, 8, Maya Ratib, 6, Amelia Luscombe , 7, mums Ashleigh Ratib and Shelly Luscome , Harris Ratib, 3, and dad Omar Ratib had taken the ferry across from North Tynesie to enjoy a Good Friday visit to South Shields
