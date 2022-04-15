Composite

Fish and chips on Good Friday - 13 pictures of a great South Shields tradition

Fish and chips are an indispensable part of Good Friday in South Shields.

By Kevin Clark
Friday, 15th April 2022, 5:07 pm

Queues started early and we were there to capture the scenes.

Did we snap you?

1. Waiting in line

Queues outsid Colman's Cafe, Ocean Road

2. In the bag

Gemma Larkin and 11-year-old Leo Gibson ,from Boldon, take home Good Friday fish and chips from The Red Hut cafe, Ocean Road

3. Not long now

Crowds queued down Ocean Road waiting for their Good Friday fish and chips.

4. Altogether like the folks of Shields

(from left) Noah Ratib, 8, Maya Ratib, 6, Amelia Luscombe , 7, mums Ashleigh Ratib and Shelly Luscome , Harris Ratib, 3, and dad Omar Ratib had taken the ferry across from North Tynesie to enjoy a Good Friday visit to South Shields

