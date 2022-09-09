Floral tributes and flags at half mast: 11 pictures as South Tyneside says goodbye to the Queen

The nation’s new monarch King Charles III has said a period of “Royal Mourning” for his mother would be observed from now until seven days after her funeral.

Buckingham Palace announced yesterday that Her Majesty had passed away peacefully at Balmoral.

Flags on public and private buildings across the borough have been flying at half mast while floral tributes have been laid on behalf of Myor Coun P:at Hay and council members and staff.

And the branch of Pattinson’s estate agent in Fowler Street has devoted its entire window to a display in tribute to Her Majesty.

Undefined: readMore

1. WhatsApp Image 2022-09-09 at 11.43.45 (1).jpeg A book of condolence has opened at South Shields Town Hall Photo: Pay your repects Photo Sales

2. Councillors' message Flowers from council leader Coun Tracey Dixon on behalf of all her colleagues Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

3. Early tributes Examining the floral tributes left at the foot of the Queen Victoria memorial Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

4. Half mast The Union Flag on South Shields Town Hall Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales