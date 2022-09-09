News you can trust since 1849
Floral tributes and flags at half mast: 11 pictures as South Tyneside says goodbye to the Queen

Public buildings and spaces across South Tyneside have been paying tribute to the Queen as the country enters a period of public mourning.

By Kevin Clark
Friday, 9th September 2022, 1:05 pm

The nation’s new monarch King Charles III has said a period of “Royal Mourning” for his mother would be observed from now until seven days after her funeral.

Buckingham Palace announced yesterday that Her Majesty had passed away peacefully at Balmoral.

Flags on public and private buildings across the borough have been flying at half mast while floral tributes have been laid on behalf of Myor Coun P:at Hay and council members and staff.

And the branch of Pattinson’s estate agent in Fowler Street has devoted its entire window to a display in tribute to Her Majesty.

A book of condolence has opened at South Shields Town Hall

2. Councillors' message

Flowers from council leader Coun Tracey Dixon on behalf of all her colleagues

3. Early tributes

Examining the floral tributes left at the foot of the Queen Victoria memorial

4. Half mast

The Union Flag on South Shields Town Hall

