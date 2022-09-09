Floral tributes and flags at half mast: 11 pictures as South Tyneside says goodbye to the Queen
Public buildings and spaces across South Tyneside have been paying tribute to the Queen as the country enters a period of public mourning.
The nation’s new monarch King Charles III has said a period of “Royal Mourning” for his mother would be observed from now until seven days after her funeral.
Buckingham Palace announced yesterday that Her Majesty had passed away peacefully at Balmoral.
Flags on public and private buildings across the borough have been flying at half mast while floral tributes have been laid on behalf of Myor Coun P:at Hay and council members and staff.
And the branch of Pattinson’s estate agent in Fowler Street has devoted its entire window to a display in tribute to Her Majesty.