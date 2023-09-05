Food hygiene: Every zero and one star rating in South Tyneside including South Shields, Jarrow and more

These sites were not rated well following their last inspections.

South Tyneside Council regularly gives businesses and premises a range of food hygiene ratings after assessments are carried out, with some ratings being better than others!

This is the full list of businesses which have been awarded either zero or one star out of five across South Tyneside.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at he time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency website.

