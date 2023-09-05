News you can trust since 1849
Food hygiene: Every zero and one star rating in South Tyneside including South Shields, Jarrow and more

These sites were not rated well following their last inspections.
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 5th Sep 2023, 13:46 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 13:53 BST

South Tyneside Council regularly gives businesses and premises a range of food hygiene ratings after assessments are carried out, with some ratings being better than others!

This is the full list of businesses which have been awarded either zero or one star out of five across South Tyneside.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at he time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency website.

These are some of the sites with zero and one star food hygiene ratings in South Tyneside

Noodle Noodles on South Shields' Ocean Road has a zero star rating following an inspection in July 2023.

Arkwrights on Cambridge Avenue in Hebburn was awarded a one star rating following an inspection in November 2022.

The Golden Bull Chippy on Grange Road in Jarrow was given a one star rating in October 2022.

