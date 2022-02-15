Families across the borough whose children are entitled to free school meals will receive a £20 voucher per eligible child to spend on food.

The vouchers are funded from the Household Support Grant and are aimed at those hardest hit by the pandemic.

The Government introduced the Household Support Grant in September 2021 which supports vulnerable households across the country and gives them access to a new £500million support fund to help them with essentials over the winter. The funding has covered the period from 6 October 2021 to 31 March 2022 inclusive.

The new Household Support Fund will be distributed by councils in England to directly help those who need it most. The grant will be distributed through small payments to support vulnerable households meet daily needs such as food, clothing, and utilities.

Councillor Adam Ellison, Lead Member for Children, Families and Young People, said: “Many families are now facing a double whammy as they have been adversely affected by the pandemic while the rising cost of living is making life tough for many in our communities.

“We recognise that school holidays can be an expensive time so, in line with our priority of supporting families, we hope these vouchers will bring some relief.”

Any families who need additional help with food are reminded that they can access food from food banks.

Food banks are there to support individuals and families in crisis for example sudden unemployment, delays in benefit payments, benefits sanctions and financial problems.

To be eligible for a food parcel you will need to be referred to a food bank by a professional such as a housing officer, social worker, Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) advisor, doctor or health advisor.

Food parcels are made up a number of dried and non-perishable foods to provide meals for individuals and families. Where possible food banks will also provide essential non-food items like toiletries and hygiene products.

To find out more about food banks or to find your nearest food bank visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/35030/Food-banks

