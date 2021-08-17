Football camps for children in South Shields

Football programmes are available for children in South Tyneside

A football camp, with the help of qualified and experienced coaches, will see children involved in a series of skill challenges and small-sided games.

A goalkeepers and strikers football camp will see aspiring strikers will learn shooting techniques, making runs, movement and finishing.

Goalkeepers will learn to make the saves, shot stopping, reflexes, handling and footwork.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cost is £8 per day, £35 per week or £28 for a four-day course.

The sessions take place at Temple Park Centre in South Shields and booking is essential for those wishing to take part.

Free places are available for children and young people in South Tyneside who are eligible for benefits related free school meals or are in a family currently experiencing hardship.