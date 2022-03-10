The limited-edition shirt was designed by Jade Thirlwall and North East illustrator and designer James Dixon and proved popular since its release in October last year.

All of the profits made from the shirt are being donated to Cancer Connections, of which Jade – also the club’s honorary president – is a long-term supporter and patron.

South Shields player-assistant manager John Shaw and captain Blair Adams made a special visit to the Cancer Connections facility, on Harton Lane, to hand over a cheque for £3,637.37.

James Dixon and Jade Thirlwall present the community shirt at its launch in October

The shirt celebrates some of the town's most famous names and landmarks and is still on sale, with the total figure expected to rise even more.

Charity manager Deborah Roberts said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be involved with South Shields FC, especially considering our patron Jade designed the shirt and has a big connection with the club.It has been a difficult two years for fundraising because of the pandemic, so to have a donation of this size is going to be a huge help.

“It’s a beautiful and memorable shirt which is meaningful to anyone who is connected to the town, and the community bought into it massively, far exceeding our expectations. We can’t do what we do without people supporting us and making contributions.It’s a whole community effort to help those who really need it and Cancer Connections belongs to the community.

“Without the support of brilliant organisations like South Shields Football Club, what we do wouldn’t be possible.”

Cancer Connections manager Deborah Roberts with South Shields FC captain Blair Adams, left, and player-assistant manager Jon Shaw, right

South Shields FC player-assistant manager Jon Shaw said: “It was a pleasure to visit Cancer Connections and get a small insight into the incredible work they do. It truly is a fantastic facility and I can see why many people who use it describe it as a home from home, because that’s what it feels like.

“It’s clear that the funds raised will go such a long way and help so many people in our community.

The limited edition community shirts remain on sale at https://store.southshieldsfc.co.uk/.

Deborah Roberts shows Blair Adams and Jon Shaw around the Cancer Connections facility