Football Focus and host Alex Scott to broadcast live from South Shields FC

Host Alex Scott will present the hour-long BBC1 programme live from the 1st Cloud Arena as part of the show's On The Road series this Saturday, March 26.

She will be joined by former Swansea City and Wales captain Ashley Williams and guests from South Shields FC, including manager Kevin Phillips.

Football Focus has been a key part of the build-up to Saturday games for generations of supporters across the country since it was first aired in 1974.

Usually broadcast from the BBC Sport headquarters in Salford, it has been taken on the road a number of times this season and is now coming to South Shields as the show highlights Non-League Day. Several other non-league clubs are expected to be featured.

The show will be live on BBC One between 12pm and 1pm and will then be available to watch via the BBC's website.

Viewers will hear from Phillips about how he has settled into life as Shields manager and get the chance to learn more about the club's journey from the likes of chief executive Lee Picton and Foundation manager Steve Camm, as well as a number of supporters.

They will be speaking to former England international Alex Scott, who has presented Football Focus since the start of this season.

One of the most decorated players in women's football having played 140 times for England and lifted 21 major trophies with Arsenal, she has since become a huge personality in the media world and one of the most respected names in the industry.

Williams, meanwhile, made more than 800 senior appearances in his playing days and captained Wales on their historic journey to the semi-final of the European Championship in 2016.

He will be a pundit on Saturday's programme and will be able to provide plenty of insight into non-league football himself, having played for Hednesford Town at the start of his career.

A club spokesperson said: “We greatly look forward to welcoming Alex, Ashley and the rest of the Football Focus team to 1st Cloud Arena on Saturday and are proud to have been selected for such an honour.

"We hope our supporters can tune in to see the club recognised on a national stage.”

