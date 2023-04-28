Former South Tyneside councillor, mayor and charity champion has died aged 92

Maisie Stewart, who set up Macmillan’s first North East fundraising group in 1973, has passed away at the age 92.

The former mayor, who was from Low Simonside, was one of the last Mayors of Jarrow before becoming Lord Mayor of South Tyneside and served as a Labour councillor for many years.

The ferry landing was named ‘Maisie’s Landing’ in her honour after residents in the borough voted to make it happen.

Former Mayor of South Tyneside, Maisie Stewart on her 90th birthday in 2020.

Throughout her life, she was recognised as a charity champion for her tireless work in the community and was a founding member of Bilton Community Hall in Jarrow.

Macmillan Cancer Support was a cause close to her heart after he lost her ‘childhood sweetheart’ and husband of 40 years, Jarrow artist Ken Stewart and other family members to cancer.

Her niece, Beryl Cofffey, who lost both her parents to cancer, has helped Maisie fundraise for Macmillan since she was just 12-years-old.

The now 58-year-old has paid tribute to her auntie, commenting: “Maisie never sought the lime-light but when it found her, she was always able to shine.

Maisie and her niece Beryl (centre).

“In the early 1970’s she set up the first Macmillan fundraising group in the North East and regularly attended high profile national meetings for the charity in London.

“On one famous occasion she spoke up in front of the attending dignitaries at the annual event speaking out against a suggestion for Macmillan to change the colour of their donation buckets fearing this would hinder cash strapped regional fundraisers diverting precious funds that could be better spent elsewhere.

“Our family has been devastated by cancer I lost both my parents and a cousin, and Maisie lost her husband Ken of more than 40 years to the disease and it was Macmillan Cancer Support services together with Marie Curie that really helped our family.

“Maisie has not been in good health for a long time, she had a small stroke and struggled to get around, losing the ability to walk over the last couple of years but when she was younger, she was a dancer and loved to sing, Patsy Cline ‘Crazy’ was a particular favourite of hers.

Maisie with Jane Curry, fundraising manager for Macmillan and Tina Thompson Partnership Manager for Macmillan.

“The community is devastated at losing such an irrepressible soul. She was inspiration to everyone she met, her kindness and strength had a huge impact on me and I will miss her terribly.”

Maisie leaves behind her three adult children Gillian, Billy and Joan, plus a huge wider community made up of family, friends and well-wishers.

Maisie celebrated her 90th birthday during lockdown with many of her family and friends in her garden, with Hebburn singer ‘Wor Vera’ Deborah Taylor-Smith surprising her with a performance.

