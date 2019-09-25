Former Sunderland player Kevin Kilbane ready for 'massive' Dancing on Ice show challenge
Kevin Kilbane has been lined up to skate onto our screens as he stars in the latest series of Dancing on Ice.
The retired winger, who was signed by Peter Reid during Sunderland AFC’s golden era as he played alongside Niall Quinn and Kevin Phillips, will appear in the ITV show early next year.
Kilbane, who played for the Republic of Ireland national team, winning 110 caps, joins TV presenter Michael Barrymore and Love Island's Maura Higgins in the series.
Announcing his part in the ITV ice skating show, he told Talksport Radio: "I am going on as a total novice.
"I'm starting from scratch here.
"This is going to be a massive challenge for me.
"I've been taking it easy for the last few years since I finished (football) so let's just see how this one goes."
In a video shared by the show, he says he is “thrilled” to be taking part in the contest.
The 42-year-old, from Lancashire, also played for English clubs Everton, West Bromwich Albion and Coventry City.
He played for Sunderland from 1999 to 2003, making 113 appearances and scoring eight goals.
He was signed by Reid for £2.5 million, making him the third most expensive club signing at the time.
The player issued an apology to Sunderland fans in 2002 after giving travelling supporters in Belgium the V sign.
Kilbane retired from professional football in 2012 and, now a media pundit and has presented for RTE Sport, Match Of The Day, BBC Radio 5 Live and Newstalk radio in Ireland.
A further nine celebrities will be confirmed for the Dancing On Ice line-up in the coming days.
Earlier this month, it was revealed that John Barrowman, who competed on the ice-skating show in 2006, will replace Jason Gardiner on the judging panel.
He will join judges Jayne Torvill, Christoper Dean and Ashley Banjo.
The series will be presented by regular hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.
The show has previously aired from early January, with the professional partners for the contestants yet to be revealled.