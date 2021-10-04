The four St Gregory's Primary School pupils, James D’Ambrosie, Thomas Hutchinson, Leo Grabham and Lawrence McGurk – all aged 10 – will be taking part in the challenge to raise money for South Tyneside food bank Key2Life.

The mini-triathlon will see the boys swim 150m, cycle 3k and finish off with a 1.5k run, with all events taking place in South Shields.

James was keen to support homeless people in South Tyneside and came up with an idea to get his friends involved and make a difference.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left to right is Leo , Thomas , Lawrence and James

His, Gemma D’Ambrosie, said she is over the moon to see her son wanting to make a difference at such a young age.

She said: “James is really empathetic and rather than just being upset he wanted to do something and make a difference.

“As parents we wanted to show them that their actions can make a difference not only to themselves but to the community.”

The fab four are aiming to raise £500 with the event and have already reached over £300 before even starting.

Ahead of the challenge, the four boys are feeling excited and can’t wait to get going and support a worthwhile cause.

Gemma added: “They’re feeling excited and nervous. They love watching the money go up on the page and they can’t wait to get started and support such a great food bank.

“I’m so proud of all of them. James had an idea and is following it through and it shows them that each individual can make a real difference.”

James and his friends chose the Key2Life Food bank after seeing an appeal put out that they were running low and knew they wanted to help.

The non for profit organisation, based on Boldon Lane, South Shields, work to collect food donations and distribute them across South Tyneside to anyone who is experiencing hardship.

The mini triathlon is taking place on Saturday October 9 and you can support James, Thomas, Leo and Lawrence on by visiting their Go Fund Me page.