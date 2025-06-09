After all, there's only so many bottles of aftershave and pairs of socks one man can have.

Whether it was taking you to your first football match, picking up the pieces after the break-up of your first relationship, or teaching you to drive, Father's Day offers a chance to show your dad you really appreciate all he has done.

However, it can often be difficult to decide how to best treat your dad.

Fear not, we've done your research for you. Whether it's speeding round a race track in a super car, enjoying a 75 day old steak, or a free meal or pint, check out these 11 Father's Day ideas across Tyne and Wear.

Fathers Day ideas If you're looking to give your dad a Fathers Day treat then check out these ideas.

Miller & Carter It you want to treat your dad to a dining experience he won't forget, then why not head to Miller & Carter with the restaurant chain having branches in both Sunderland and Newcastle. Your dad can enjoy a special Fathers Day 18oz 75 day aged Bone-In Ribeye. This exceptional grass-fed prime cut is served on the bone for a juicy, bold flavour, for £44.50. It's served with their choice of side, lettuce wedge dressing and steak sauce.

1842, Roker Hotel afternoon tea The new 1842 cafe and bistro in the Roker Hotel is offering a Fathers Day afternoon tea for £18 per person. As well as a range of sweet treats, your dad can also enjoy a pork pie, sausage roll, and an array of tasty sandwiches.