Free holiday clubs to keep children in South Tyneside fed and entertained during Christmas break

The popular Holiday Activities and Food scheme is returning, run by South Tyneside Council and its partners, using funding from the Department for Education.

The clubs will run from Saturday, December 24 until Sunday, January 8.

Places at the clubs are free to those aged between five and 16 who receive benefits-related free school meals.

The free holiday clubs aim to keep children fed and entertained.

A range of activities are taking place at venues across the borough including football camp at Temple Park, ice skating, bowling and festive creative activities at the Customs House.

It comes as the cost-of-living crisis pushes more households into difficult financial situations, and circumstances worsen for those already struggling to make ends meet.

The Children’s Society has said the Covid-19 pandemic, war in Ukraine, Brexit and austerity measures have all contributed to the rise in food and energy costs., leading to a severe impact on families with children.

But the charity said even before the crisis, one in three children in the UK were living in poverty and has called for better help for families with children not just through the crisis, but beyond.

Councillor Adam Ellison, Lead Member for Children, Young People and Families, said: “Many families are under extreme pressure this winter with soaring energy and food costs. We hope these clubs provide some relief for those struggling with the cost of living crisis..

“While we would like to make these clubs available to everyone with children, the criteria is laid down by the Department for Education. However, we are operating on a trust based booking system which will hopefully allow families who will really benefit from free meals and activities, to access them.”

Places for the clubs must be booked in advance as soon as possible. To find out more about the clubs or to book a place visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/holidayclub or

www.eventbrite.co.uk and for any general programme enquiries email [email protected]

