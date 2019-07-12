Free meals and activities for children in South Tyneside this summer as part of holiday hunger scheme
Children in South Tyneside will have access to free meals and activities this summer as part of the council’s scheme to tackle holiday hunger and ease pressure on struggling families.
South Tyneside Council is staging its holiday hunger scheme to provide free meals for children to make sure they don’t go hungry during the long school summer holidays.
Now they have announced that a range of activities,to keep children up to the age of 11 entertained will also be on offer at summer holiday clubs across the borough.
The free entertainment and meals will be offered in centres throughout South Tyneside three days a week during the middle four weeks of the school holidays.
Fun and games such as princess and pirate parties, Zoolab, little and loud music sessions and a children’s entertainer, will take place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from Tuesday, July 30 to Thursday, August 22.
Councillor Moira Smith, lead member for children, young people and families, said: “We want all our young people to have the best start in life but we recognise that the long school holidays can be a particularly difficult time for families.
“By providing a healthy meal and activities to keep the little ones entertained, we hope to be able to ease the pressure on families.”
The council already supports voluntary organisations which supply holiday meals through training and the loan of kitchen equipment.
This scheme will further enhance the provision and complement the work of the work of the third sector.
The meals provided will be a range of hot and picnic-style food depending on the day, with hot food served on one day a week at each venue.
The meals and activities will be provided at the following venues: Biddick Children’s Centre, Horsley Hill Children’s Centre, Boldon Children’s Centre, Marine Park Children’s Centre, Riverside Children’s Centre Simonside Climbing Wall, Hedworthfield CA and the PHAB Club, next to Jarrow Focus. The venue for Whitburn has yet to be confirmed.
Families are advised to contact their local children’s centre to book a place.