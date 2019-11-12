On Remembrance Day, Sunday, November 10, it was announced that Chris and Karen had done enough to make it through to next week on the BBC One show where they will be dancing in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Shortly after, The Customs House theatre in South Shields confirmed that they would be airing the Blackpool show on a big screen.

It was revealed on social media where a spokesperson for The Customs House said: “Wow, didn’t Chris do well. Now @IAmChrisRamsey‘s off to Blackpool and we’re celebrating his fantastic milestone by putting next week’s show on the big screen.

Strictly Come Dancing will be screened at The Customs House this weekend

“So lets all get our glad rags on and support our lad Chris.”

In reaction to The Customs House’s announcement. Chris said: “Well... that’s just made me the proudest! Thanks guys!”

The Customs House, alongside the Shields Gazette have been supporting Chris throughout the competition with the South Shields comedian being a long-standing supporter of the venue in his home town.

Posters and banners were put up around the building, where he has performed on numerous occasions over the years.

Chris Ramsey is set to appear on the big screen at The Customs House. Photo: BBC/PA

Catherine Hymers, Operations Director at The Customs House, said: “We’re massively excited to be able to show our support for Chris and Karen by gathering everyone together in front of our big screen to cheer them on.

“We have told everyone to come in sparkle, glitz and glam suitable for the Blackpool Tower Ballroom dance floor and we will be cheering Chris on all the way – Vote Ramsey!”

This weeks show begins at 7.05pm on Saturday, November 16. It will be shown live on the big screen at The Customs House, with their event kicking off at 6.45pm.

Tickets became available from 1.30pm on Tuesday, November 12 and they available from the theatres box office phone number on 0191 454 1234, online or in person.

Vote Chris!