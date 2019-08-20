From one to 98 - the special garden which brought people of all ages together in Jarrow
All generations – from a baby to a 98-year-old – have come together to create a special space at a care home.
Residents of Roseway House in Jarrow are thrilled after an inter-generational project created a garden they can enjoy.
The project, which included people aged from one all the way to 98, has taken more than a year to complete.
The team behind the project said Roseway’s outside area had been of little use prior to the project.
Funding from Big Local Central Jarrow gave the team the cash they needed to revamp the garden to make it accessible for dementia and wheelchair residents.
The new outside area now features a bug hotel, aviary – and has even become the home of some chickens – with the home saying it has become a big part of residents’ lives.
Roseway residents, youngsters in the Williby Roc’s community interest group and helpers from all parts of Jarrow pitched in.
Dawn Lyon, lifestyle support lead at Roseway House, said the Williby Roc’s group played a significant role in designing, collecting materials, sourcing plants and researching dementia-friendly elements to include in the garden – ensuring it had an eco-friendly ethos behind it.
“The Garden has had a huge impact on the residents and families. It has become a central hub for everyone and has provided a new source of activity based care that is sustainable and ongoing,” said Dawn.
“The project has encouraged friendships throughout the generations from children aged one to residents of 98 years. Social circles have been widened and new hobbies have been found.”
Dawn said the age ranges on the project provided the opportunity for residents to work with the community and create new friendships.
She said: “The benefit to our residents has been invaluable and will now continue to benefit not only with being outdoors but in the friendships and relationships that have been made and the fun that has been had.”
Big Local is run by Local Trust, which is an independent organisation working with £200million from the Big Lottery Fund and a range of partners providing expert advice and support communities.