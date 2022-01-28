Tammy Manczak was treated in South Tyneside District Hospital seven years ago when she underwent an operation following a flare up of Crohn’s Disease.

Now the 34-year-old from South Shields is in the third year of her Adult Nursing BSc (Hons) degree at the University of Sunderland and is on placement with South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

Staff now mentoring her are among the team who treated Tammy back in 2015, when she spent three weeks in their care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ward Manager Nicola Peat, student nurse Tammy Manczak and Staff Nurse Shannon Clark

Tammy, who will be on the ward until the start of March, said: “I always wanted to be a nurse and I never had the courage to think surgical nursing was for me, but I had a think about it and thought life is too short, go for it, and I’m so glad I have.

“It’s what I want to do and I’ve had a great time learning on the ward so far. I do recognise some faces from when I was a patient and it’s been so great to spend time with them and find out more about the job I really want to do.”

She has been mentored by Staff Nurse Shannon Clark, who was among those to care for Tammy when she underwent her procedure.

Melanie Johnson, the Trust’s Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals, said: “We are very proud of the work we do to support our student nurses through their studies. They make a valuable contribution to the Trust and it’s important that we invest in them as they set out in the NHS careers.

“It is heart-warming to hear that Tammy’s experiences on one of our own wards set her on the path to helping others and wonderful to know she is already learning so much and enjoying her time with our excellent team at the Surgical Centre.”

Nicola Peat, the ward’s manager, added: “We have been so happy to see Tammy here as a student and hearing that it was her experience with us as a patient which inspired her to become a nurse.”

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.