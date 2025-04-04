The hit ITV rebooted reality show is back for a second celebrity season on Monday, April 7.

Stars from all walks of life will be locked away in the famous house as they battle to win the affection of the public and remain the last housemate standing.

The Sun has now reported that the full line-up of stars heading into the Celebrity Big Brother house has been leaked and it includes a once hopeful politician for South Shields.

Take a look at the full leaked line-up below.

1 . Celeb Big Brother housemates 2025 Take a look at the leaked Celebrity Big Brother line-up for the new series which starts on Monday. | ITV Photo Sales

2 . JoJo Siwa JoJo is an American singer and former child star | ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP via Getty Images Photo: ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Chesney Hawkes Chesney is a singer and actor from Windsor. Following his CBB stint, he'll be headlining the iMEP Festival in Lancashire. | Stu Forster/Getty Images Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images Photo Sales