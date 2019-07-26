Fun, magic and gunge - Kids Fun-Fest returns to Amphitheatre in South Shields
There will be free school holiday entertainment when a series of children’s events returns to South Tyneside in August.
The popular Kids Fun-Fest is returning to entertain youngsters at South Shields’ Amphitheatre over the school holidays. It is part of the South Tyneside Festival, which is organised by the council.
Children will be entertained with magic shows, a whole host of comedy characters and – best of all – gunge when the free event series returns in August.
On the Thursdays of August 1, 8, 15 and 22, children’s entertainers Craig and Stevey will host a packed afternoon of games, water bombs, music, prizes fun – and more gunge – for the whole family.
Then, on the Tuesdays of 6 and 20 August, the Great Lorenzo’s Comedy Magic Circus heads to the seaside with competitions and challenges, interactive games and a whole host of magic and circus skills.
All of the Kids Fun-Fest activities take place between 2pm and 4pm.
Magic fans also won’t want to miss out on 13 August, when the Amphitheatre will host four more magicians with back to back shows with Tony Junior, Professor Dan from York, Graeme Shaw and the Amazing Magic Nevin.
Councillor Alan Kerr, lead member for culture and ceisure at South Tyneside Council, believes the shows will be great fun for all ages.
He said: “The Kids Fun-Fest is always a big hit and it is brilliant to see so many families come out to the sea front to make the most of the events.
“The programme this year sounds like it will be a lot of fun and it is a fantastic way to spend a summer afternoon and keep children entertained while they are off school.”
The South Tyneside Festival is supported by BBC Radio Newcastle. Events at the Amphitheatre are sponsored by ice cream company Minchella and Co. All of the Kids Fun-Fest activities take place from 2pm to 4pm.
For more information and full listings visit: www.southtynesidefestival.co.uk or follow the social media accounts on Twitter @stynesideevents and Facebook /southtynesideevents.