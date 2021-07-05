Funding helps safeguard bowls club as members reach out to new recruits

Jarrow MP Kate Osborne at the bowls club

Pelaw Community Bowling Club is celebrating a £8,376.00 funding boost from SUEZ Communities Trust for its Building & Playing Area Upgrade project.

The funding will help foot the bill for a new sprinkler irrigation system and a roller to improve and maintain the bowling green at the club, which lies near the border of South Tyneside and Gateshead.

Members hope the bowling green will be significantly improved so the surface can withstand higher levels of usage from bowlers, and other groups such as Tai Chi in the future.

John Sutherland, secretary of Pelaw Community Bowling Club, said: “This generous funding will help safeguard a space that sits alongside the King George playing field site that is held in high local esteem.

"The site will be enhanced by a significant improvement to the bowling green surface, which can then withstand higher levels of usage from bowlers, tai chi groups and organisations that we would like to work with as we emerge from lockdown.

"It is our stated aim to make this facility available for the benefit of the inhabitants of Gateshead and the surrounding areas regardless of age, financial or social hardship, infirmity or disability.”

Ms Osborne, whose constituency includes Pelaw, was joined by Councillor Dot Burnett, the Mayor of Gateshead, to officially commission the new sprinkler system.

Marek Gordon, chairman of SUEZ Communities Trust, said: “SUEZ Communities Trust provides funding awards through the Landfill Communities Fund.

"We were delighted to be able to offer funding to Pelaw Community Bowling Club.”

SUEZ Communities Trust distributes funds contributed by SUEZ recycling and recovery UK, which runs waste services for South Tyneside, Gateshead and Sunderland.

Funding towards the project has also been awarded by the National Lottery.

Pelaw Bowling Club aims to promote healthy recreation in the area and encourage the game of bowls for everyone, regardless of age, gender or mobility.

Members say they are always looking for new and experienced players. The club can be found in Bill Quay Park, where it has been independent custodian of the bowling green and pavilion since 2019.