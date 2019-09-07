George Bowen, 12 (left) with Boldon Tennis Club head coach, Stephen Gilbert at the Durham and Cleveland County Championships

George Bowen, 12, who plays for Boldon Tennis Club, took home the under 12 boys singles title at the Durham and Cleveland County Championships, held at Yarm Tennis Club in August.

The club, which took four players to the competition, also had runners up in the under 12 singles and under 12 doubles tournaments.

George, who lives in Boldon and attends Whitburn Academy, was crowned county champion for the first time two years ago, but wowed with his ‘comfortable’ win at the 2019 championship final on August 31.

“He has come a long way in the last two years,” said head coach Stephen Gilbert. “To win the final the way he did, in such a comfortable fashion, was quite a special moment.

“He was just overwhelmed to see his name up in lights.”

He continued: “George is a very committed individual, he works really hard and goes above and beyond, which shows in the results he is getting now.”

George, who has been a member of Boldon Tennis Club for more than five years, is on the courts almost every day and regularly competes across the country.

“It made us all extremely proud to have someone come from our programme, with our values as a club,” continued Stephen.

“George is a great role model for the kids at the club in the younger age groups.

“His goal is to try and make the regional squad which will be a challenge, but with hard work he will get there. He looks to have a promising future in tennis.”

George will receive the trophy at a ceremony at the Stadium of Light in January 2020, along with the under 12 doubles runners up. As a team, the club will collect the under 12 league trophy.

Stephen added: “To have people competing at the level that they are, and to see the success that George is having, is fantastic for the club and the programme.”