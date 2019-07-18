Brave Nathan and his faithful companion Barney, the family's Bedlington Terrier dog.

Just days ago, the Shields Gazette told how battling eight-year-old Nathan Curry from Jarrow was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

It prompted lots of loving support for Nathan on social media.

What a tremendous offer from Gateshead FC to Nathan Curry who is fighting leukaemia.

And then came a tremendous offer from Gateshead Football Club. It wants to invite Nathan to a match and then meet the players.

The club's general manager Alisha Henry said: “Everyone at the club was touched when we saw the story, so we thought it would be fantastic if we could host the family for our upcoming game against Harrogate Town.

“We have a number of local charities attending the game as guests and so it will be an evening where members from all corners of the community can come together.

“It would be great to see Nathan at the International Stadium and hopefully we can help to put a smile on his face.

Nathan will get to watch a Gateshead match.

“All staff and players here at Gateshead Football Club are backing him to come out on top in his courageous battle against leukaemia.”

Nathan’s mum Sue Curry said: “I am overwhelmed. This is such a lovely gesture and it is really appreciated.”

Nathan was due to undergo a new round of chemotherapy this week which may make him feel unwell over the next few weeks, said mum.

But she added: “This offer from Gateshead will definitely be a boost and he will be over the moon.”

Nathan and his sister Chloe enjoying a lighter moment together.

Nathan, and his sister Chloe, nine, who has been a huge help to her little brother, have both been nominated for a Best of South Tyneside Award.

And Nathan’s story also led to an outpouring of love on the Gazette’s website with messages such as ‘get well soon brave boy’, ‘he is an amazing fighter’ and ‘get well soon Nathan’.

Nathan’s amazing story is one of many we have received in the Best of South Tyneside Awards. There is still time to nominate your own worthy cause.

We want to know about the unsung heroes, community champions, inspirational children and fantastic sports people for this year’s awards which will be taking nominations until Friday, August 30.

The sponsors for this year's awards.

That’s loads of time to put forward your favourites – and once we pass that deadline, the judges will meet to draw up a shortlist in each amazing category on September 3.

Then it is on to the grand finale which will be held on Thursday, September 19 at the Roker Hotel.

The Best of South Tyneside awards, this year, have the support of Sunderland and South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust, Tyne Coast College, Barbour, JML, Harlow Print, UTS, and Warmseal.

Watch out for more details on them in the days and weeks to come.

In the meantime, let’s start that process of honouring all those unsung stars.

There are plenty of categories to choose from.

Get your nomination in as soon as you can as that way, you know you’ve put an unsung hero in the running for honours.

To nominate, please send us the full name, phone number and email address, of the person you wish to nominate and the category you want to nominate them for, along with a brief description of why they are worthy of an award.

And if you are submitting an entry in the Young Performer category, send us a video of them performing.

Send your entries by email to: lynn.wild@jpimedia.co.uk or to https://www.bestofsouthtyneside.co.uk.

THE CATEGORIES

Green Champion of the Year.

Child of Achievement.

Fundraiser of the Year.

Entrepreneur of the Year.

Local Hero Award.

Sporting Excellence/Young Sportsperson of the Year.

Sports Team of the Year.

Community Champion.

Student of the Year.

Community Group.

Small Business of the Year.

Large Business of the Year.

Child of Courage

Young Performer of the Year.

Lifetime Contribution.