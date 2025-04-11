Gazette readers back Easter Egg Appeal as deadline looms

Staff at The Gym Group in South Shields with some of the Easter Eggs they have collected for the Gazette appeal.

Gazette readers are backing our appeal to make Easter special for thousands of needy youngsters.

There are four drop off points in South Tyneside where readers can give a little cheer for needy youngsters this Easter – by buying an extra chocolate egg and leaving them at the collection sites.

The deadline for donations is Monday for them to be collected and distributed by Wearside charity Hope 4 Kidz to organisations which support children who are struggling to overcome long-term illness, disabilities and problems such as poverty and abuse.

Last year, your generosity saw over 3,000 chocolate eggs – worth over £6,500 – donated to the annual appeal.

Hope 4 Kidz chief executive, Viv Watts, said: “People in Sunderland have been amazingly supportive of our appeal over the years.

"Since the appeal started 14 years ago, 31,000 children have received Easter eggs, valued at over £100,000 – and with 19 drop-off points in the city this year, we can, once again, make Easter special for thousands of children who desperately need a lift.”

The collection points are at Asda, South Shields; Café Mio, in Sunderland Road; Morrisons, South Shields, and The Gym Group, in Crossgate, South Shields.

The Easter Egg Appeal is being run in conjunction with the Gazette’s sister paper, the Sunderland Echo – with drop-off points at Hayes Travel, in Vine Place; Barclays Bank, in Fawcett Street; Hayes Travel, at The Bridges: Houghton Sports & Wellness Centre. the HSBC Bank, at The Bridges; Maxim FM, Morrisons at Doxford and Seaburn; The Northeast BIC, Peter Heron, in Fulwell; Poundland, at The Gateway Retail Park, in Newcastle Road; Sainsburys in Silksworth, Washington and Wessington Way; Santander Bank, Sunderland Yorkshire Building Society, The Hub Washington, TSB Sunderland and Virgin Money, in Fawcett Street.

The appeal is also being supported by local businesses, which are collecting donations from their clients.

That includes staff at The Gym Group, in Crossgate, South Shields.