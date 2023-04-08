News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
6 minutes ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
20 minutes ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
42 minutes ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 hour ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Gazette readers make Easter a cracking time for needy kids

Needy youngsters in South Tyneside will have a cracking Easter – thanks to your generosity.

By Tom Patterson
Published 8th Apr 2023, 11:16 BST- 2 min read
The Easter Eggs delivered to Sunderand Royal Hospital.The Easter Eggs delivered to Sunderand Royal Hospital.
The Easter Eggs delivered to Sunderand Royal Hospital.

Every year, The Shields Gazette and charity Hope 4 Kidz asks readers to step up for our Easter Egg Appeal – which aims to provide a treat for some of our most vulnerable children - and, once again, you have answered that call.

Over 3,000 chocolate eggs which you donated at drop off points all over the area have now been distributed to local charities, refuges, homeless units, hospitals and special needs centres in time for Easter Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Thursday, Viv Watts, chief executive of Hope 4 Kidz, went to Sunderland Royal Hospital with former Sunderland AFC stars Micky Horswill and Gary Bennett to hand out toys and eggs to young patients.

Ex-Sunderland footballers Gary Bennett and Micky Horswill handing out Easter Eggs from Hope 4 Kidz to Kiyan Mehri (11) of South Shields at Sunderland Royal Hospital on Thursday.Ex-Sunderland footballers Gary Bennett and Micky Horswill handing out Easter Eggs from Hope 4 Kidz to Kiyan Mehri (11) of South Shields at Sunderland Royal Hospital on Thursday.
Ex-Sunderland footballers Gary Bennett and Micky Horswill handing out Easter Eggs from Hope 4 Kidz to Kiyan Mehri (11) of South Shields at Sunderland Royal Hospital on Thursday.
Most Popular

She said: “This year’s Easter Appeal has been truly amazing. We’ve distributed 3,225 eggs and toys to a total value of £8,221.

“I am astonished at how generous people have been in what are very hard times for many people.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Considering the economic climate, people have still managed to support others who are less fortunate.”

She added: “Each and every one of you has made a real difference to a child somewhere in the area.

Viv Watts from Hope 4 Kidz with Alex Watson (6) at Sunderland Royal Hospital.Viv Watts from Hope 4 Kidz with Alex Watson (6) at Sunderland Royal Hospital.
Viv Watts from Hope 4 Kidz with Alex Watson (6) at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

"It was a pleasure to attend Sunderland Royal Hospital for the first time in three years and meet some patients and give them a gift directly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Their smiles made it so worthwhile.”

Shields Gazette editor Liam Kennedy, said: “Once again our readers have amazed us with their  generosity.

“We cannot thank you enough for all the donations which have helped to make our appeal so successful and bring some much needed joy to some of our most poorly and vulnerable youngsters."

Sunderland AFC legends Gary Bennett and Micky Horswill with Layton Parker (5), his dad Mark and Chay Appleby (5) at the hospitalSunderland AFC legends Gary Bennett and Micky Horswill with Layton Parker (5), his dad Mark and Chay Appleby (5) at the hospital
Sunderland AFC legends Gary Bennett and Micky Horswill with Layton Parker (5), his dad Mark and Chay Appleby (5) at the hospital
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “In difficult times, you have stepped up to help those less fortunate and we thank you for that.”

The organisations where children benefitted from your generosity include Together For Children, Centre Point, The Children's Society, Fencehouses YMCA,

Impact Options Domestic Abuse Service, the More than Grandparents group, My Harbour Woman's Refuge, Pennywell Community Centre, South Tyneside Council Intergrated Safeguarding Team, South Tyneside Hospital, South Tynside Woman's Services and Refuge, Sunderland Royal Hospital and Young Carers Sunderland

Sunderland AFC legends Gary Bennett and Micky Horswill with hospital patient Karter Wear (12).Sunderland AFC legends Gary Bennett and Micky Horswill with hospital patient Karter Wear (12).
Sunderland AFC legends Gary Bennett and Micky Horswill with hospital patient Karter Wear (12).
South TynesideLiam KennedyShields GazetteSunderland AFC