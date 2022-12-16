Viv Watts of Hope4Kidz.

Charity Hope 4 Kidz has been hit by a shortage of people to help sort the thousands of toys kindly donated by readers for our annual appeal.

It desperately needs people to list and sort your donations at their office in Bridge House, Sunderland, on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Hope 4 Kidz chief executive, Viv Watts, said: “A lot of people who helped out last year were able to do so because they had extra time on their hands because of the way COVID restrictions affected their work.

“This year, they do not have that time and others are ill.”

She added: “We could really do with a hand.

"We can deliver the presents to the children but need people to help out in the office listing and sorting the donations.

"People have already been so kind, but we need just a little more help to make this year’s appeal another success.”

The appeal called on Gazette readers to buy one extra present and leave them at collection points all over the area and, once again, you have responded wonderfully.

Drop off points in South Tyneside are at Morrisons, in Ocean Road, South Shields: The Gym, at Crossgates and Café Mio, in Sunderland Road.

The last day for donations is Sunday December 19.

