George Clarke to inspire next generation as university chancellor

He’s a proud ambassador for the region who uses his influence to campaign for better housing conditions - and George Clarke is set to inspire the next generation in a new role.

It’s been announced that Washington-born architect, author and TV presenter George Clarke has been appointed as the new Chancellor of Northumbria University, Newcastle.

Proud regional ambassador George Clarke | Submitted

George is one of the North East’s most inspirational success stories.

Born in Sunderland in 1974, he grew up on a newly-developed council estate in Washington and his experience shaped his ambition to become an architect as he recognised the ability of architecture to transform lives.

After studying architecture at Newcastle University, he moved to London to work with world-famous architect Sir Terry Farrell. Hugely ambitious, he then established his own architecture business, quickly moving into design, build and property development.

Best known for presenting several major TV shows for Channel 4 and Channel 5 including the long-running George Clarke's Amazing Spaces and The Restoration Man, George is passionate about using his position and access to help make a difference to everyday lives.

He is a patron and ambassador for organisations including the Civic Trust, the National Trust, the King’s Foundation, the Knight’s Youth Centre, cancer charity Maggie’s Centres and housing and homeless charity, Shelter.

George is an ardent campaigner for better housing conditions and building regulations and has acted as an advisor to the government and the housing sector.

In 2017 George founded his educational charity The Ministry of Building, Innovation and Education, known as MOBIE, to inspire young people to work in the architecture, design and building industries. MOBIE runs outreach programmes in primary and secondary schools as well as courses at B-TEC and Master’s level.

A huge champion for the North East, George has always been keen to shine a spotlight on the region and is making significant investments that will lead to him spending more time in the North East in future.

Last year, he announced he was relocating MOBIE to Sunderland's new Sheepfolds development, home to the Housing Innovation and Construction Skills Academy (HISCA).

Northumbria is also closely involved in HISCA through our partnership with Education Partnerships North East, collaborating on skills development and innovation in the housing and construction sectors.

Last month, he revealed plans to transform a Grade II listed building in Sunderland into a cultural bookshop, café and flexible events space.

George will become the fourth Chancellor of Northumbria University, after Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson stepped down from the role in July following a ten-year term as a stellar ambassador for the University.

In a coincidence, she awarded George with an honorary degree on her very first day of presiding over the University’s graduation ceremonies back in 2015.

George was awarded an honorary doctorate of civil law in recognition of his irrepressible drive, determination and passion for the potential architecture has to transform lives and to improve the way we all live.

He returned to the University to deliver a public lecture which needed to be moved to a larger venue due to huge demand for tickets. His MOBIE charity has also been involved in a number of projects with staff and students across the University’s architecture and construction programmes.

He will formally take up his post on 1 November 2025 and will preside over his first graduation ceremonies in December.

Speaking on his appointment, George said: “Although I now live in London, I have always kept a close eye on things going on in the region and I’ve been so impressed with everything I have seen happening at Northumbria University over the years.

“It is a university that delivers impactful research and innovative industry partnerships; it has outstanding global connections and brings huge regional economic benefits. But perhaps most importantly, it is a university that opens doors to education and really does change people’s lives.

“I know, from my own experience, just how transformative a university education can be and I am so honoured to take on the role of Chancellor of the University. I am hugely looking forward to meeting with more staff and students from Northumbria University and playing a key role in advocating for the University wherever I can.”

Northumbria University’s Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive, Professor Andy Long, said: “Northumbria University’s mission is to transform lives and enable people from all backgrounds to succeed, through world leading research, driving social mobility and providing outstanding experiential learning. As such, George could not be a more fitting choice as our new Chancellor.

“His own career path is a perfect example of how people can be supported to succeed – and excel – regardless of their background, as long as opportunities are made available to them.

“Our students, staff and graduates will benefit from his insights and experiences and I know George will bring a great energy and commitment to the role."

Dr Roberta Blackman Woods, Chair of the University’s Board of Governors, said “I am absolutely delighted to be welcoming George to the role of Chancellor at Northumbria University.

“For many years I have been hugely impressed by his innovative and captivating approach to architecture, housebuilding, restoration and heritage. I am particularly pleased with his strong support for building a new generation of social housing and his active campaigning to make this happen.

“His attachment to the North East including supporting many local charities and organisations alongside his demonstrable commitment to social mobility will make him a hugely inspirational Chancellor not only for Northumbria's students and staff but the wider region too. I very much look forward to working with him.”

Chancellors are the ceremonial figurehead of universities who preside over academic congregations to confer degrees, diplomas and other awards to graduating students. The Chancellor also acts as ambassador for the University, promoting Northumbria on a regional, national and international level.