George Honeyman, Jordan Pickford and Jermain Defoe back PFA #Enough campaign against racism in football

Professional footballers are today taking a stand against racism in football and calling on organisations to take more action.

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) launched the #Enough campaign against racist abuse, which sees footballers boycott social media, at 9am on Friday.

SAFC midfielder George Honeyman and former Sunderland stars Jordan Pickford and Jermain Defoe are just some of those backing the campaign and calling for stronger action in response to racism in the sport.

The three men shared the campaign message on their social media accounts today, along with dozens of others.

The message said: "#Enough. We are making a stand against racist abuse.

"We recognise that our platforms come with responsibility, and so we are using our voice to stand against racist abuse.

"Together, we are calling on social media platforms and footballing bodies to do more!"

Encouraging players to take part in the #Enough drive, the PFA said the boycott is the "first step in a longer campaign to tackle racism in football", citing a number of racist incidents as the last straw in calling for further action.

In recent weeks there have been a number of reports of racist abuse against players both in the UK and internationally, including comments made towards England players as they faced Montenegro in the Euro 2020 qualifiers last month.

The PFA campaign information continued: "The boycott acts as a show of unity by the players, and a call for stronger action to be taken by social networks and footballing authorities in response to racist abuse both on and off the pitch."

It added: "The PFA will continue to work closely with The FA and government to ensure more is done to tackle racist abuse, while also seeking to put pressure on both FIFA and UEFA."