'Get out immediately' warning after South Shields family tackle tumble dryer blaze

The tumble dryer after the fire. Pictures courtesy of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

The incident took place at a home in Austen Avenue, South Shields, after a towel became stuck inside the barrel.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We’d strongly discourage people from attempting to tackle fires themselves.

"It’s far safer to leave the property and call us, closing the internal doors behind you as you go.

The inside of the barrel after the blaze. Pictures courtesy of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Thankfully in this case, no one was hurt. There was 10% light smoke damage to the whole ground floor and 5% light smoke damage to the first floor."

The brigade urge owners to register appliances to ensure they receive safety recalls, not to overload plug sockets, not to use tumble dryers, dishwashers or washing machines overnight or when no one is home and to keep appliances in good working order.