'Get out immediately' warning after South Shields family tackle tumble dryer blaze
Firefighters have warned the public against tackling blazes themselves after a family put out a tumble dryer fire.
The incident took place at a home in Austen Avenue, South Shields, after a towel became stuck inside the barrel.
A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We’d strongly discourage people from attempting to tackle fires themselves.
"It’s far safer to leave the property and call us, closing the internal doors behind you as you go.
"Thankfully in this case, no one was hurt. There was 10% light smoke damage to the whole ground floor and 5% light smoke damage to the first floor."
The brigade urge owners to register appliances to ensure they receive safety recalls, not to overload plug sockets, not to use tumble dryers, dishwashers or washing machines overnight or when no one is home and to keep appliances in good working order.
The incident took place on Friday, August 16, at 5.03pm.