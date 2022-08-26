Great North Feast in the Park food festival returns to Bents Park this bank holiday weekend
The free Great North Feast in the Park annual food festival returns to South Tyneside with the region's finest street food traders and up and coming musicians.
The three-day event is set to welcome people in Bents Park, South Shields from Saturday, August 27 to Monday, August 29.
Brought to South Tyneside by Proper Food and Drink Festivals, the free event will begin at 11am until 6pm each day.
Crowds can enjoy a huge variety of food and drink stalls along with live entertainment.
Street food stalls will include The little poffertje pancake shack, inBreadKitchen, Tandoori Naan Hut, Flankman and Phi Pie.
It will be the fifth time that the Great North Feast (GNF) in the Park has delighted foodies in South Shields.
A spokesperson for GNF said: “Brought to you by Proper Food and Drink Festivals, GNF showcases the region's finest street food traders, local makers and up and coming musicians. Rides for the kids and bars for the big kids!
“With big hitters like Fat Hippo and Tandoori Naan Hut, your newest favourite mexican Flankman and plant based dawgs from inBread Kitchen, there's something for everyone to enjoy a good scran on.”
The Great North Feast music line-up:
Saturday, August 27
12pm - Trey Jackson
1pm - Keddy Sowells
2pm - Joe McGarry
3pm - David Stoker
4pm - Lewis Curry
Sunday, August 28
12pm - David Stoker
1pm - Kieran Hooper
2pm - Kieran Hooper
3pm - Danielle King
4pm - Danielle King
Monday, August 29
12pm - Andrew Usher
1pm - Andrew Usher
2pm - David Stoker
3pm - Mollie Birmingham
4pm - David Stoker