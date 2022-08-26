Great North Feast in the Park food festival returns to Bents Park this bank holiday weekend

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three-day event is set to welcome people in Bents Park, South Shields from Saturday, August 27 to Monday, August 29.

Brought to South Tyneside by Proper Food and Drink Festivals, the free event will begin at 11am until 6pm each day.

Crowds can enjoy a huge variety of food and drink stalls along with live entertainment.

The Great North Feast in the Park festival is returning to Bents Park in South Shields this Bank Holiday weekend.

Street food stalls will include The little poffertje pancake shack, inBreadKitchen, Tandoori Naan Hut, Flankman and Phi Pie.

It will be the fifth time that the Great North Feast (GNF) in the Park has delighted foodies in South Shields.

A spokesperson for GNF said: “Brought to you by Proper Food and Drink Festivals, GNF showcases the region's finest street food traders, local makers and up and coming musicians. Rides for the kids and bars for the big kids!

“With big hitters like Fat Hippo and Tandoori Naan Hut, your newest favourite mexican Flankman and plant based dawgs from inBread Kitchen, there's something for everyone to enjoy a good scran on.”

Around 20 stalls selling hot and cold food will be on offer at the Great North Feast in the Park festival.

The Great North Feast music line-up:

Saturday, August 27

12pm - Trey Jackson

1pm - Keddy Sowells

2pm - Joe McGarry

3pm - David Stoker

4pm - Lewis Curry

Sunday, August 28

12pm - David Stoker

1pm - Kieran Hooper

2pm - Kieran Hooper

3pm - Danielle King

4pm - Danielle King

Monday, August 29

12pm - Andrew Usher

1pm - Andrew Usher

2pm - David Stoker

3pm - Mollie Birmingham