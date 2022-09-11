The 2022 staging of the race acted as a celebration of the monarch’s life and service, with a poignant moment of silence taking place before the runners set off.

After ruling for more than 70 years and a lifetime of duty, the Queen passed away at Balmoral on Thursday, September 8. She was 96.

Thousands of runners set off on the 41st Great North Run after a minute's silence to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: North News & Pictures.

While a number of events were cancelled in the wake of her death, the Great Run Company confirmed that the famous race would go ahead as planned.

A company statement said: “The event has traditionally been a celebration of the extraordinary achievements of ordinary people, this year it will be an opportunity for us to come together and express our condolences, while celebrating the life of our extraordinary Queen.”

Founder Sir Brendan Foster added on Friday (September 9): “We will endeavour to ensure the event runs smoothly but we will do so ever mindful that the nation has lost someone whose death is a defining moment for all of us, and who will be in our hearts and minds not just today and tomorrow, but long into the future.”