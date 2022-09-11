News you can trust since 1849
Fantastic scenes as the Great North Run takes place between Newcastle and South Shields. See if there's anyone you can spot in our pictures.

Great North Run 2022: Inspiring pictures from Great North Run day as North East welcomes race's return

Keen fundraisers returned to the iconic race route between Newcastle and South Shields as the Great North Run took place on Sunday, September 11.

By Debra Fox
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 1:22 pm

The race is a milestone event for the region each year – and an emotional one too with many incredible charities being supported by those taking part in the world’s most famous half marathon.

But this year it was made all-the-more poignant by the recent death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away aged 96 on Thursday, September 8.

Crowds were out in force along the race route to spur the runners on their way, with our reporting team also on the scene throughout Sunday.

Take a look at a selection of pictures from Great North Run day – and keep checking back for more being added later.

Runners ready

Big smiles as runners head for the start line on Sunday morning.

Photo: North News & Pictures

Photo Sales

Good luck Jasmine!

Rachael Ransbury, left, supporting her daughter Jasmine Trinder alongside Lauren Ransbury. What a great banner!

Photo: Georgina Cutler

Photo Sales

Here we go!

Big smiles ahead of a big run. Participants in high spirits before the Great North Run kicked off on Sunday morning.

Photo: North News & Pictures

Photo Sales

Triple threat

The Great North Runners show their colours for a good cause - with thousands of charities represented over the course of a weekend.

Photo: North News & Pictures

Photo Sales
