Great North Run 2022 LIVE: Updates from the race as iconic half marathon returns to South Shields
Thousands of runners and spectators alike will descend on the North East today (Sunday, September 11) for the Great North Run.
The iconic half marathon is returning to its traditional route – 13.1 miles between Newcastle and South Shields – for the first time since 2019, on a weekend where the nation mourns the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
It’s intended that the 2022 staging of the race will act as a celebration of the monarch’s life and service.
After ruling for more than 70 years and a lifetime of duty, the Queen passed away at Balmoral on Thursday, September 8. She was 96.
While a number of events were cancelled in the wake of her death, the Great Run Company confirmed that the famous race would go ahead as planned.
A company statement said: “The event has traditionally been a celebration of the extraordinary achievements of ordinary people, this year it will be an opportunity for us to come together and express our condolences, while celebrating the life of our extraordinary Queen.”
Founder Sir Brendan Foster added on Friday (September 9): “We will endeavour to ensure the event runs smoothly but we will do so ever mindful that the nation has lost someone whose death is a defining moment for all of us, and who will be in our hearts and minds not just today and tomorrow, but long into the future.”
As race day gets underway across the region, see the latest updates below.
Great North Run 2022, between Newcastle and South Shields.
Last updated: Sunday, 11 September, 2022, 09:39
Who are you running for? 👟
As we said earlier, thousands of runners take on the iconic 13.1-mile route between Newcastle and South Shields in aid of a cause close to their heart. Before race weekend was upon us, we put a call out on our social media pages to find out more about the charities you’re taking on the challenge for.
Meet just some of the region’s runners on our website here - and huge good luck to you all ❤️
A number of our own team are taking part in today’s Great North Run
Sending our love and best wishes to our members of staff running the Great North Run today - including James and Miles. Be sure to give them a wave and cheer if you see them going by.
A reminder for those travelling to the start line by Metro
Remember public transport will be busy today
Need a recap on the route? We’re tired just looking at it 😲
Waiting for the runners at the finish line ...
The design of the t-shirt tells the story of the Great North Run through its history and pays homage to a number of things including the Red Arrows, Tyne Bridge and even the shouts of ‘oggy, oggy, oggy!’
Take a closer look at this story our reporter Sam Johnson put together when the finisher’s t-shirt and medal were revealed earlier this year.
A mesasge from the Great North Air Ambulance
As the region unites to cheer on those taking part in the Great North Run for a good cause, our thoughts remain with the Royal Family at a moment of national tragedy, and as a period of mourning continues.
What was said about the Great North Run in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death?
Speaking on Friday, September 9, Great North Run founder Sir Brendan Foster said South Shields will ‘lead the way in honouring Her Majesty’ after the decision was made to continue with the half marathon event following the death of Britain’s longest-serving monarch.
Football fixtures were cancelled across the weekend, while some other sports events went ahead.
What’s the weather supposed to be like today?
Fingers crossed the last runner has made it over the finish line before rain hits the region!
According to experts at the Met Office, Saturday’s gloomy conditions are due to be replaced by a drier day on Sunday - let’s hope they’re right!
At 10.45am on Sunday, when the overwhelming bulk of competitors will begin running, temperatures are expected to be around 14 °C.