It’s intended that the 2022 staging of the race will act as a celebration of the monarch’s life and service.

After ruling for more than 70 years and a lifetime of duty, the Queen passed away at Balmoral on Thursday, September 8. She was 96.

The Red Arrows, pictured here at the 2021 Great North Run - which followed an amended route around Newcastle - are always a highlight of race day for runners and spectators. Picture: Getty Images.

While a number of events were cancelled in the wake of her death, the Great Run Company confirmed that the famous race would go ahead as planned.

A company statement said: “The event has traditionally been a celebration of the extraordinary achievements of ordinary people, this year it will be an opportunity for us to come together and express our condolences, while celebrating the life of our extraordinary Queen.”

Founder Sir Brendan Foster added on Friday (September 9): “We will endeavour to ensure the event runs smoothly but we will do so ever mindful that the nation has lost someone whose death is a defining moment for all of us, and who will be in our hearts and minds not just today and tomorrow, but long into the future.”

As race day gets underway across the region, see the latest updates below.