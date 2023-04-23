Great North Run 2023 set to be Sir Mo Farah’s last professional race

The four-time Olympic gold medallist, and six-time World Champion, will end his professional running career at the Great North Run on September 10 - ten years on from when he first took part in the event.

The run will give fans and fellow runners an opportunity to celebrate his successful career, with Sir Mo expressing his delight at marking the end of his career in the North East.

He said: “I have so many incredible memories of racing at the Great North Run, my first-ever race there in 2013 was billed as one of the greatest men’s half marathons in history.

Sir Mo Farah at the launch of the Great North Run in 2019.

“It was a special experience to line up against Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele and the iconic Haile Gebrselassie. Kenenisa took the top spot that day, but there was so much support for me all along the course.

“Even at the finish line in the pouring rain, all I can remember was people shouting my name, it made me even more determined to come back and do them proud.

“From 2014 onwards I won the event in front of that incredible crowd six times. There were some really tough races, but the phenomenal support always saw me through.

“It’s fitting the AJ Bell Great North Run will be my last ever race as an elite athlete. It will definitely be emotional, but I’m so happy to have the opportunity to celebrate the end of my professional career on that famous finish line.”

Sir Brendan Foster, the founder of the Great North Run, has paid tribute to Sir Mo and his illustrious career.

He commented: “I’m humbled and honoured Sir Mo has chosen the AJ Bell Great North Run as his last ever professional race.

“Mo is an icon of British sport; he has achieved incredible things over his remarkable career and the British public have really taken him to their hearts.

“He has inspired countless people to get involved in running and many more to enjoy watching and supporting our sport, he made distance running exciting again for a whole new generation.

“On a personal level, I’ve followed his career from the beginning, as a schoolboy at the Great Edinburgh XCountry, through to one of the highlights of my career as a broadcaster, commentating on his incredible performances at London 2012.

“He has always enjoyed a phenomenal reception on Tyneside, and I know this year will be no different. I’m sure the crowds will be out in force to join us in celebrating his incredible legacy.”

The Great Run company, the organisers of the Great North Run, has revealed that there is 60,000 entrants for this year’s event, with it continuing to be the biggest running event in the country.

This year’s run marks the start of a five-year partnership with the new title partner, AJ Bell.

