The finish to the half-marathon returns to its famous South Shields coast setting on Sunday, September 11 after missing out last year. It’s expected to be the biggest ever with 60,00 runners taking part. The deadline for registration is 10am on Monday, July 18.

KEY is urging anyone looking for a place to consider running on their behalf. The charity works to prevent youth homelessness in South Tyneside. It also operates the Key2Life Foodbank, which says it has seen a 310% increase in referrals since the pandemic hit.

Not seen for three years, the classic coastal finish on The Leas is just a stone’s throw from KEY’s headquarters at the Lawe Top. They would like to field a team of 20 runners in the race, aiming to raise £5,000 to help support the community’s most vulnerable people.

The Great North Run has not had its famous South Shields finish since 2019.

Runners are asked to pay a £50 registration fee and commit to raising a minimum £250 in sponsorship for KEY. This is one of the lowest fundraising pledges around.

The charity will provide runners with their own branded running vest, fundraising support – and a hero’s welcome at the finish line.

Jo Benham Brown is business development and communities manager at KEY Project, which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2022

She said: “As a charity we rely heavily on the support of our community and are blown away by the support we receive from the public, both in terms of donations, food and financial and all those who fundraise on our behalf.

“If you would like to help us raise much needed funds, we would greatly appreciate your support. Alternatively, if you already have your own space, we would love you to be part of our team.

“Either way you’ll have the satisfaction of taking on this iconic challenge knowing that every penny you raise is staying in South Tyneside, helping to provide a safe home for a local young person, or to feed a neighbour in need.”

The foodbank is open 10am-4pm Monday to Friday and based at Boldon Lane Library, with drop-off points around South Shields.

To sign up, email [email protected]