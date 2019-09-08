Great North Run hailed 'an absolutely amazing event' as records fall and millions raised for charity
The highly-anticipated Great North Run saw world records broken, personal bests met and fun had by all as the day was hailed a great success.
Thousands of runners pounded the pavement from Newcastle for the Great North Run finishing on South Shields' Coast Road.
About 57,000 runners were predicted to run the half marathon and while the official figure is yet to be released, organisers have hailed the day another success.
The event also saw South Shields Big Pink Dress fundraiser Colin Burgin-Plews complete the 13.1-mile run despite having a heart scare in July.
It also saw Sunderland Olympian Aly Dixon break the world record for a half marathon dressed as a super hero when she ran as Wonder Woman, while Mo Farah won for the sixth year in a row.
Tom Bodley, Great Run assistant site manager for the west and Elite Finish said: "It has been an absolutely amazing event. The sun has been shining.
"The elite athletes were superb and there was some great finishes, especially from Mo Farah, but the best part has to be with the main 40,000 or so people who have been running."
Aly, who ran to raise cash for St Benedict's Hospice in Ryhope, said: “It was fantastic, I loved every second. Literally ever inch of the course, there was a ‘Go on Aly’, ‘Go on Wonder Woman’.
“The suffering I was doing for 10minutes was nothing compared to the guys at St Benedict’s."
However, it isn't just the elite runners who impressed spectators.
Colin Burgin-Plews announced in July that he wouldn't be taking part in the Great North Run after a heart scare sent him to hospital. But, with the nod from doctors he decided last minute to do the race by taking it slow. He said: "Everybody was amazing and it's just the greatest run in the world."
Debs Stott, 47, and Janet Morris, 56, ran for Washington Running Club. They managed to cross the finish line in about two hours and 32 minutes. She said: "It was amazing. It was hard, but brilliant."
Janet said: "I loved it.We're signed up for three years so we'll do it again."