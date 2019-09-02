Great North Run volunteers set to be fuelled by Greggs as business launches national partnership with Great Run Company
Great North Run volunteers are set to be fuelled by Greggs this weekend as the North East-based bakery giant becomes the event’s official volunteer lunch supplier.
Greggs has formed a partnership with Great Run Company - the organiser of the annual half marathon – to provide lunch for volunteers at all 12 Great Run events held across the UK.
The retailer will provide around 1,000 lunches to Great North Run volunteers on Sunday, September 8, as well as those helping out at the Junior and Mini Great North Run on Saturday.
Many of the 57,000 runners taking part in the 39th Simplyhealth Great North Run will pass through the new South Shields Transport Interchange, where Greggs has recently opened its 2000th store.
Roger Whiteside, Greggs CEO, said: “Greggs is a national brand with a local culture.
“Our teams take enormous pride in their connection with, and support for, the local communities in which we operate.
“As the official volunteer lunch supplier of the Great Run Series of events we are proud to be `fuelling greatness’, as without the amazing volunteers these events wouldn’t happen, and without these events millions of pounds would not be raised for a huge range of charities.”
Great Run Company CEO, Paul Foster, said: “It’s great to be teaming up with another North East icon and national success story.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
“We rely on our brilliant volunteers around the country to make our events happen, and just like our runners, they need fuelling for the day.
“Thanks to Greggs they’ll have a pack full of great food to keep them going strong.”
The lunches will include a pasta pot, crisps, fruit, a brownie and a drink.
Volunteers taking part at the Junior and Mini Great North Run on Saturday are made up of those from Blyth running club and Blyth lifeguard and swimming club.
While members of the Jarrow Women's Institute and Bede of Jarrow U3A will be some of those helping out at the Great North Run on Sunday.
Auriel Brown from the group said: “Its good that a local business is taking this on to help look after the volunteers.”