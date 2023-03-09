Greggs accused of selling out their Geordie roots as fans react to their latest social post

A Twitter user has accused Greggs of ignoring its heritage in a scathing comment about ham and pease pudding stotties.

The bakery chain tweeted: ‘If you were only allowed one Greggs order for the rest of your life, what would it be?’

And amidst the replies of sausage rolls and steak bakes were a few remarks about discontinued products.

Greggs stopped selling the beloved sandwich seven years ago

The most common being ham and pease pudding stotties.

User WallsendMag, in particular, wrote: ‘Ham and pease pudding stotties! Unfortunately you stopped doing them and turned your back on your heritage.’

Over 80 years ago, Jon Gregg started delivering eggs, yeast and joy to the people of Gosforth. And after 10 years of success, he opened a bakery, selling fresh bread and treats on that very high street.

Greggs quickly became a staple of Geordie culture and food. Most famously, selling stotties- the beloved, cherished and dense bread of the North East made from offcuts of other loafs.

Commonly filled with ham & pease pudding, the sandwich remains a nostalgic favourite to this day.

Despite the ham and pease pudding stotties’ place in Geordie history, Greggs discontinued the product on two separate occasions, due a lack of popularity.

In 2013, after the sandwich’s first disappearance, a man from Heaton successfully convinced the chain to start selling them again after calling them a “part of North East heritage.”

Paul Irwin told The Chronicle: “My whole world collapsed. It is as synonymous with Newcastle as the football team or Newcastle Brown Ale.”

His plea saw Greggs reinstate the stottie, but the chain urged customers to show their support by buying it so it could stay permenantly.

However, notably, this didn’t happen and so the ham and pease pudding stottie was once again discontinued.

We contacted Greggs for a comment and they said: “Our Ham & Pease Pudding Stotties haven’t been available in shops for over seven years, but we do have a wide range of delicious sandwiches for our customers to enjoy.”