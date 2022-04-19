Gym members' incredible 24-hour fitness challenge raises £15,000 in memory of South Shields barber Allan Stone

Black Sheep Fitness Academy members raise £15,000 in memory of Allan Stone.

For 24-hours, a total of 48 people from Black Sheep Fitness Academy put their endurance to the test to take part in a Trilogy challenge devised by gym owner and coach Lee Tiffin.

Allan was well-known and well-respected in the world of barbering, beginning his career at Saks hairdressers in Newcastle as a Saturday worker while at school before opening up his own barber shop in Laygate.

Barber Allan Stone is deeply missed.

He also helped to inspire a generation of barbers through his lecturing work at South Tyneside College.

The Trilogy challenge included each team member to complete an hour of each discipline in a round robin twice, before moving onto the next.

This included working out on the ski and rowing machines as well as running.

The feat was not only physically demanding on the members but also mentally as they had to compete against tiredness and fatigue setting in as they carried on through the night.

Mr Tiffin said: “I'm lost for words but as always our Black Sheep members rose to the challenge with the help of sponsors from their friends and family helping us to raise an outstanding amount of money for South Tyneside Young Carers.

"I'm honored to be surrounded by such amazing team of people. The challenge wasn’t easy but everyone (all 48 members) completed it and pushed themselves to another level!"

South Tyneside Young Carers Project delivers support to young carers and their families through a range of services including recreational and respite activities, after school clubs and activities during school holidays.

Levi Cosker, from South Tyneside Young Carers, who also took part in the challenge, praised the gym members for taking part in the triology event

She said: "We are so grateful to our patrons Lee and Eilish Tiffin as well as the Black Sheep Fitness Academy members for their continued support in raising funds for TEN North East Young Carers.

"The amazing amount of money raised was very kindly matched by The National Emergencies Trust Local Action Fund and will help us to provide support to Young Carers and their families in the borough of South Tyneside.

"We appreciate everyone's support, we couldn’t provide the services we do without it."

