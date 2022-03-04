The event, held in memory of Allan Stone, affectionately known as Stoney, who was a member of the gym based on Bede Industrial Estate, will raise funds for South Tyneside Young Carers.

It is the second challenge the gym, based on Bede Industrial Estate, has organised following the dad-of-two’s sudden death, last January, of a heart attack.

Gym owner and coach Lee Tiffin.

Mr Tiffin, said: “Stoney was a huge part of the Black Sheep family and still is. He was always the first to put his name forward for any challenge, the more extreme the better.

"He just loved a challenge, so we felt it was only fitting to mark his birthday by asking our members to take part in another challenge in his memory, while raising money for a good cause.

“Stoney will always be remembered for taking part in the 24-hour burpee challenge (raising funds for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust) at 2am in the morning out in his garden in the rain – it is something our members still talk about.”

Last year, members took part in the David Goggins 4x4x48 challenge which involved each running four miles, every four hours for 48 hours.

The event raised more than £38,000 for SAD’s UK who used the money to provide defibrillators to St Peter’s Church in Harton, St Matthew’s RC Primary School and Coffee by Name in memory of the 46-year-old who owned Stoney’s Barber Shop in Laygate.

This year’s event, which kicks off at 12pm on Saturday, will see 12 teams of four taking part in running, rowing and skiing over the 24-hour period. Each team will be working for a maximum distance in a 1 hour relay format for 8 hours on each of the three exercises.

Already the team have raised more than £8,000 for South Tyneside Young Carer’s.

Mr Tiffin added: “At Black Sheep Fitness Academy we have such a strong community spirit and there’s been several offers from members not doing the challenge to bring supplies during the night for competitors.

Barber Allan Stone is deeply missed.

“We can’t wait to start this challenge in memory of Stoney.”

Allan was well-known and well-respected in the world of barbering, beginning his career at Saks hairdressers in Newcastle as a Saturday worker while at school before opening up his own barber shop in Laygate.

His passion and enthusiasm for the profession saw him named as a grandmaster barber by the BMB, and a master barber, as recognised by the British Barber’s Association. He also helped to inspire a generation of barbers through his lecturing work at South Tyneside College.

South Tyneside Young Carers Project delivers support to young carers and their families through a range of services including recreational and respite activities, after school clubs and activities during school holidays.

To make a donation visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/the-trilogy-challenge

