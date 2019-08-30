Gymnastic trio set to represent Great Britain at Pan American Cup in Mexico
A gymnastics trio are ‘over the moon’ to be able to show off their skills across the world, after being selected to represent Great Britain in Mexico.
Chloe Heley, 15, Ruby Oliver, 11, from South Shields, and Megan Neal, 13, from Sunderland, who all attend South Tyneside Gymnastics Club, have been named as part of Team GB for the Pan American Cup later this year.
They will travel with the team to the competition which takes place in Monterrey, Mexico from November 18 to November 25, to compete against some of the world’s top gymnasts.
It's the first time the Britsh gymnastics team has competed in the Pan American Cup and the first time the girls have been selected as a partnership.
“The girls were over the moon, they have worked so hard this year, so to get the news that they are going to represent Great Britain, it’s fulfilling that goal,” commented senior coach Ian Said.
“Nobody has been to this championship before but the Pan Am Cup is a big thing. There’s going to be a lot of countries there, it’s going to be a big competition.
“They will be getting the GB tracksuit and leotards, it’s a big deal for them."
The news is the latest in a line of successes for the club this year, after Lauren Conlin, 18, Hannah Smith, 12 and 15-year-old Olivia Parker, were named in the Great British team for the Acrobatic Gymnastic European Championships due to take place in Israel in October.
The Club has a long history of international success, with gymnasts taking home many European and world medals over the years.
“It’s another really good result for us, all the hard work that they have put in has paid off and they are reaching their full potential which is what we always set out to do,” Ian continued.
He is hoping the girls’ success will inspire other gymnasts to follow in their footsteps.
“We are always on the lookout for budding gymnasts,” he added.
“Anybody interested in getting involved in gymnastics should get in touch.”
South Tyneside Gymnastics Club is based at Temple Park Leisure Centre, South Shields, contact 07715941068 for more information.